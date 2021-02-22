$84.50 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report $84.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $84.52 million. Freshpet posted sales of $65.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $318.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.77 million to $318.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $424.92 million, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $11.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.33. 373,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $173.52.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

