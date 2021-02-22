$87.98 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post sales of $87.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $4.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,783.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $432.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,391. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,746,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.