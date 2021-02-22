8,864 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,864 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.97 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

