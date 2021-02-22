890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 22nd (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

890 5th Avenue Partners’ (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 22nd. 890 5th Avenue Partners had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During 890 5th Avenue Partners’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENFAU opened at $10.50 on Monday. 890 5th Avenue Partners has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

890 5th Avenue Partners Company Profile

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

