89,067 Shares in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.99% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $164,910. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.