947 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $236.12 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $238.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average of $211.28.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

