Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 865.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $331.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.94. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

