Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLRN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $134.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $136.25.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

