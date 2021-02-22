AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $195.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 185,924 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 570.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

