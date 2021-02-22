ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Trading Up 5.2%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) was up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 141,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 191,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

About ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

