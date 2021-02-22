Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $115.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.93.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.