Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. 2,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

