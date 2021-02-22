Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $258,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

