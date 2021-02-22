Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.08

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.08 and last traded at $91.90, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.11.

About Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

