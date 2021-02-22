Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $44.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Aflac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. Aflac has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.