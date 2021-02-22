ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.60

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 2032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGESY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

