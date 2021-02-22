ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGESY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 4,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

