AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

NYSE AMN opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

