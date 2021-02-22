AGF Investments Inc. Has $715,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,902,000 after acquiring an additional 134,821 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $164.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

