AGF Investments Inc. Invests $469,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Textron by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

