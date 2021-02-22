AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,422 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

