AGF Investments Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 85.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $24.46.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

