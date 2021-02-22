AGF Investments Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $239.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.27. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $290.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.55.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.