AGF Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 19,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $65.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

