Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

ARGKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Investec lowered Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of ARGKF stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

