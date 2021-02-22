AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $15.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Bank of America lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 270.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

