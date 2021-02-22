Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille Purchases 2,500 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at C$4,810,425.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Robitaille bought 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00.

TSE:AEM opened at C$75.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$43.25 and a 1-year high of C$117.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Cormark boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$113.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

