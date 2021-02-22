Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $77,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Air Lease by 12.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $44.98 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.