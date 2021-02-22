Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.28

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 4128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.