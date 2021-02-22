Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,742. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.32 and its 200 day moving average is $282.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.