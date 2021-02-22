Airbloc Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,381.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $65,381.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Airbloc has traded up 80.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00057073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00740629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00041198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00018257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.07 or 0.04426411 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.