Airbus’ (EADSF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $144.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,171 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

