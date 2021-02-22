Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $31.58 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $77,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,115 shares of company stock valued at $447,916. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

