Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) VP Christopher Michael Berry Sells 963 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Michael Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50.

NYSE ALK opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $65.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

