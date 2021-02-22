Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after purchasing an additional 327,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.