Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Lessened by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA stock traded down $7.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.85. 297,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,107,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.45. The company has a market capitalization of $692.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

