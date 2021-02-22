Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

BABA traded down $7.94 on Monday, hitting $255.65. 217,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,107,441. The firm has a market cap of $691.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

