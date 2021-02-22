Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Y opened at $609.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $826.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $601.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

