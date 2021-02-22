Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 578,571 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $323,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $92.09 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.