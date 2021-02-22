Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.45% of SVB Financial Group worth $292,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,461,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $540.40 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $540.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.97.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

