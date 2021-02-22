Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $414.42 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,092,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858,316 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of AerCap worth $414,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AER stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

