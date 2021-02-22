Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,178,271 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178,271 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.72% of CBRE Group worth $362,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 518,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 305,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of CBRE opened at $72.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

