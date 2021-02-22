Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,431,378 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,412,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,431,378 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.98% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $248,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,467 shares of company stock worth $1,787,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.