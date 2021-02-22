Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 295,761 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,528,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of Philip Morris International worth $457,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 796,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,749,000 after buying an additional 38,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

