Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,618. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $4,081,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

