Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 110,771 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $240.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

