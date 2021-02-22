Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 9th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $417,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $23.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,077.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,901.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,697.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

