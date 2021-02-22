Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet stock traded down $24.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,064.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,540. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,893.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

