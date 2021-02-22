Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,064.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,893.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,691.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

