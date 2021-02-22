Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.57

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $671.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $53,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $263,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

